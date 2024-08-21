Medha Shankr expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to begin this new journey as Joy Personal Care’s brand ambassador."

Joy Personal Care, the Indian home-grown personal care brand, under the aegis of RSH Global, announced Medha Shankr, a national crush as its new brand ambassador. Known for her roles that celebrate determination, femininity, and simplicity, Medha represents today’s young women. Her inspiring journey and relatable persona perfectly align with Joy Personal Care's commitment towards inclusivity and breaking stereotypes.

Medha Shankr roped in as brand ambassador for Joy Personal Care

A breath of fresh air in Bollywood, Medha's powerful performances and refreshing presence have captured the hearts of millions. Her strong connection with young people makes her the perfect face for Joy Personal Care, a brand that values individuality and self-care.

Sunil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), remarked, “We are glad to onboard Medha Shankr, a talented actor as our brand ambassador. Her refreshing approach and genuine charm align with our brand’s principles of authenticity and inclusivity. This association will help us forge a deeper connection with our audience.”

Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), added, “Medha Shankr’s vibrant persona and strong rapport with young women make her a perfect fit for an ambassador of Joy Personal Care. Her powerful on-screen presence and genuine connection with the audience make her an ideal ambassador. As a young, confident, and inspiring role model, Medha resonates deeply with the consumers. We are confident her involvement will greatly further our mission to inspire confidence and embrace natural beauty.”

Medha Shankr expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to begin this new journey as Joy Personal Care’s brand ambassador. Promoting the brand's core message of embracing inner beauty aligns perfectly with my values. We should all celebrate our unique beauty and feel confident in our own skin.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.