The Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was all set to release on December 31, 2022. However, after Delhi cinemas were shut down from December 28 and with the third wave of Covid-19 commencing in full force, the makers of this film decided to postpone the release indefinitely. In the next 10 days, all the January releases, too, were pushed ahead. As the cases came down significantly, most of the films that got pushed announced their new release dates. The makers of Jersey, however, decided to wait to gauge the situation. Many were surprised, as theirs was the first film to move.

Today, in a sudden development, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was supposed to release on April 14, was postponed to August 11 as their post-production work will take much more time than expected. After this announcement was made, Shahid Kapoor tweeted that Jersey would now arrive on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

While the makers would now enjoy a four-day holiday (Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti fall on April 14 while Good Friday falls on Friday, April 15), the sports drama will now clash with the much-awaited film, KGF 2. The first part, which was released in 2018, was a surprise hit and has worked big time on television. The second part, hence, is one of the most awaited films of 2022.

When Bollywood Hungama contacted Aman Gill, the producer of Jersey, he explained why they chose to release their film along with KGF 2, “Previously, Laal Singh Chaddha and KGF 2 were supposed to come in cinemas on this date. Now, with the Aamir Khan-starrer shifting, Jersey has moved into the slot of Laal Singh Chaddha. It’s a four-day holiday - Thursday and Friday are both holidays. So, it’s one of the biggest weekends of the year. Hence, it could easily accommodate two big films, especially of two different genres. Ours is a family film while the other one is an actioner. So, both the films will cater to two different types of audiences.”

Aman Gill continued, “There’s no competition between the two films. It’s not like we are trying to compete with KGF 2. In no way, any one of the producers is trying to brag that they are bigger than the producer of the other film.”

Besides Shahid Kapoor, Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the 2019 original film. Interestingly, the original flick, also named Jersey, was released in the same week (April 19, 2019) as the release date of the remake.

