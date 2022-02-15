South Korean rock band N.Flying’s member Cha Hun is all set to make his acting debut this weekend through a unique rom-com drama.

The group’s agency FNC Entertainment announced on Tuesday that Cha Hun will make his debut as an actor this Saturday, Korea JoongAng Daily reports. The artist will play the leading role of character named Kim Ha Joon, “a founder of a pet-related startup who coincidentally runs into his first love and receives professional dating counseling to have a successful romantic relationship with the girl”.

The unique drama which tells the story from the eyes of the characters’ pets also stars Yoon Chae Kyung and Ryan alongside Cha Hun. The series will air every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. KST.

N.Flying is a South Korean rock band formed by FNC Entertainment in 2013 which marked its debut on May 20, 2015, with its first EP titled 'Awesome'. Cha Hun debuted as a member of N.Flying in 2015. The group consists of five members — Cha Hun, Lee Seung-hyub, Kim Jae-hyun, Yoo Hwe-seung and Seo Dong-sung. All five member of N.Flying renewed their contracts with the group’s agency last year.

