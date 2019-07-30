Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, and Sanjeeda Sheikh starrer Taish goes on floor!

Not too long ago, we had reported that Pulkit Samrat has joined the cast along with Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Neha Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda and TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh in the forthcoming film Taish. The recent update on that front is that the Bejoy Nambiar directorial has gone on floors.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a photo of the clapperboard from the sets of Taish recently. The multi-starrer is a revenge drama that is expected to go on floor in UK. Just recently, it was being said that the film will feature many characters with layers. Amongst them, Pulkit Samrat is supposed to play a grey shaded role of a guy who loves bikes and girls. While the plot has been kept under wraps, we hear that director Bejoy Nambiar is quite excited about the film.

On the other hand, coming to the film, while it was already reported that Taish is an edge of the seat thriller that will go on floors in July, we hear that Pulkit Samrat will join the team next month. Just recently, we had mentioned that the actor is busy with work on Pagalpanti that features John Abraham and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the rest of the team is already London where they have commenced the shoot.

