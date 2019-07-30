Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.07.2019 | 10:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, and Sanjeeda Sheikh starrer Taish goes on floor!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Not too long ago, we had reported that Pulkit Samrat has joined the cast along with Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Neha Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda and TV actress Sanjeeda Sheikh in the forthcoming film Taish. The recent update on that front is that the Bejoy Nambiar directorial has gone on floors.

Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, and Sanjeeda Sheikh starrer Taish goes on floor!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a photo of the clapperboard from the sets of Taish recently. The multi-starrer is a revenge drama that is expected to go on floor in UK. Just recently, it was being said that the film will feature many characters with layers. Amongst them, Pulkit Samrat is supposed to play a grey shaded role of a guy who loves bikes and girls. While the plot has been kept under wraps, we hear that director Bejoy Nambiar is quite excited about the film.

On the other hand, coming to the film, while it was already reported that Taish is an edge of the seat thriller that will go on floors in July, we hear that Pulkit Samrat will join the team next month. Just recently, we had mentioned that the actor is busy with work on Pagalpanti that features John Abraham and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the rest of the team is already London where they have commenced the shoot.

Also Read: Pulkit Samrat joins Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama Taish

More Pages: Taish Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar gives Aamir Khan a dose of John…

Ishaan Khatter to romance Janhvi Kapoor in…

Dostana 2 is finally happening…But without…

Pulkit Samrat joins Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan…

Akshay Kumar turns rapper for Farhad Samji’s…

With Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor claims the…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification