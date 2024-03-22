The comic caper Madgaon Express released today in cinemas and has got positive reviews from a majority of critics. The film is significant as it marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi, the names mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ at the beginning of the film are sure to catch attention. This is because superstar Salman Khan and prominent filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Rohit Shetty have been thanked by the makers. It made many people curious since the trio are not associated with the film in any capacity.

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s why Salman Khan, Anurag Kashyap and Rohit Shetty have been thanked in Madgaon Express

Bollywood Hungama has learned the reason behind their mention. A source told us, “In the film, Dodo (Divyenndu) uses a photo editing software to pretend to the world that he keeps bumping into famous celebs. In one scene in the film, he’s seen ‘posing’ with superstar Salman Khan. In another shot, he puts a picture of him posing with Anurag Kashyap on social media. Kunal took permission from both of them and they were gracious enough to allow it. In the film, Anurag is even seen commenting on the photoshopped image, asking Dodo ‘Tu hai kaun’!”

As for Rohit Shetty, the source replied, “Kunal Kemmu and Rohit Shetty have worked together in Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017) and have a deep bond. Rohit heard Madgaon Express’ plot and found it quite promising. He encouraged Kunal to get into direction. Kunal was touched by Rohit Shetty’s constant support and hence, the mass filmmaker also got thanked.”

At the trailer launch of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu revealed how he got the idea to make the film. He said, “Often, people say that their venture is a product of love. I think this (Madgaon Express) is a product of rage! Bahut zyada gussa aaya hua tha. Ghar baith ke soch raha tha ‘Kya ho raha hai?’. Kuch samaj mein nahin aa raha tha ki kya karein. I had two options – either I should get angry with myself and cry ya fir main aisa karoon jisse khud ko bhi hasee aayein aur dusro ko bhi. That’s what gave birth to Madgaon Express. Its characters helped me out of this time in life. They became my imaginary best friends and I started weaving a story around them.”

