L'Oréal Professionnel, the professional hair tech brand, is set introduce the iconic Indian Hairdressing Awards, in an all-new format of a reality series streaming exclusively on JioCinema. After 89 regional finalists were chosen from thousands of hairdressers, they were judged by an eminent jury comprising of international hair artists and beauty media representatives. And now, the top 12 hairstylists will compete in a mega-augmented L’Oréal Professionnel salon. Judging their art and technique will be an illustrious panel featuring the renowned film maker - Karan Johar, Min Kim, the L’Oréal Professionnel global color ambassador, - and an exciting line-up of Bollywood celebrities.

Speaking on the launch of India’s only hairstyling reality series, Mathilde Barthélemy-Vigier, General Manager, L’Oréal Professionnel, India said, “L’Oréal Professionnel has taken giant strides into the future. Consumer and hairstylist centricity are our key drivers to elevate the professional hair industry in India. In the last two decades, the country’s professional hair salon landscape has evolved at a supersonic pace. The skill of Indian hairstylists is now at par with global hair artists’ and with the 2024 edition of The Indian Hairdressing Awards, we wish to celebrate their infinite talent and potential.”

Speaking on the partnership with L’Oréal Professionnel, Viacom18 Media’s Head of Network Sales Mahesh Shetty said, “At Viacom18, we have always worked towards developing and building IPs and formats that are sustainable, relevant and one that deepens consumer connect. L'Oréal Professionnel is the undisputed leader in the professional hair care and styling category and The Indian Hairdressing Awards re-affirms them as thought leaders in this space. As digital partners, we are confident of providing this unique property with its deserving reach through JioCinema, thereby elevating the IP to newer heights.”

Since 2014, The Indian Hairdressing Awards celebrate the art and skill of professional hairstyling. The competition recognizes and rewards hairstylists across the country. This year’s edition was announced in August 2023 with its theme “Meta-morphosis” that represents real transformation and now these 12 hair pros will go through three challenges testing their skill and creativity to do real transformations through hair color, haircut and styling. They will then compete in front of a live audience at the Grand Finale, which will also be streamed on JioCinema.

