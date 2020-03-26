One of Bollywood’s most prestigious film production companies Fox Star India has been facing financial setbacks in 2020. First Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and then Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga have both underperformed severely at the box office. And now with Coronavirus playing havoc with the schedules and budget, we hear Fox Star India had pulled out of its collaboration with Karan Johar for the lavish costume drama Takht.

Sources in the know say this could be the beginning of the end of Karan Johar’s collaboration with Fox Star. Johar and Fox Star have collaborated on several successful and not-so-successfulprojects during the past 10 years. But now with Fox Star’s CEO Vijay Singh putting in his papers, the studio is re-examining its long-standing association with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions.

The first casualty of this re-assessment is Takht which was meant to be the most expensive Dharma-Fox collaboration of all times. But then, God and Coronavirus had other plans.

Also Read: Watch: Isolated at home, Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi turn painters

More Pages: Takht Box Office Collection