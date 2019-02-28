EXCLUSIVE: FIRST TIME JODI! Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal to host an awards show together

Nothing succeeds like success and the country’s latest heartthrobs, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal are not just proof of the pudding but eating it too. Together, they are all set to host Zee Cine Awards 2019, taking place on March 19 (venue is still being decided). Kartik, who was seen as Sonu Sharma in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Vicky as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike, will be seen together for the first time at the awards event.

Says a source, “Like every year, this year too there has been a lot of speculation on who will be hosting the awards. The hosts play an integral part at any awards function, as they are an important piece in the overall narrative and help engage with the audience on-ground. This year Zee Cine Awards has a surprise in store for all the Bollywood buffs as they wanted a young, cool and popular star pair – a fresh Jodi and Vicky and Kartik suit the bill. Vicky is fresh from the success of Uri… and Kartik is hot after his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and trade buzz is high for his next, Luka Chuppi so the channel wanted them to co-host their awards show. They are doing it together for the first time and right from the beginning to the end. Vicky has hosted the Screen awards earlier this year with Ayushmann Khurrana while Kartik has hosted Nickelodeon’s show solo and co-hosted IIFA last year.”

In fact, both the actors have already shot for a fun marketing video for the award show too. The source adds, “In it, they are sitting in a restaurant and heard saying that they are hosting and have been nominated for the Zee Cine Awards 2019. Kartik tells the other actor, ‘Now we can share the same jeans, same kaccha and drink from the same cup of tea.’ Vicky calls his mother and says, ‘Maa mere bhai aur tujhe doosra beta mil gaya hai.’ Kartik wants to pay the bill but Vicky says, ‘Bhai ka bill bhai dega’ and is shocked when the waiter hands him a bill of Rs 19 lakh. The waiter says that Vicky’s tab for the last 25 years. When Vicky looks shattered, Kartik pops up and tell him, ‘How’s the josh? Udd gaye hosh!’

At the shoot too, both scored off each other with fun comments. Their camaraderie was there for all to see.