’83: Saqib Saleem reveals details about Ranveer Singh’s prep and training from the sets

Ranveer Singh is all set and raring to go with his Kapil Dev biopic, ’83, and is prepping in full swing to get the method right to play this inspirational real life character. As reported earlier, the makers have organized a special training session for Ranveer and his boys before the shoot commences. Saqib Saleem who plays Mohinder Amarnath in the film says that he is thrilled beyond measure. Saleem was a cricketer even in college but he prioritized acting over this sport. Also, it seems that Saleem was meant to play Amarnath because he even trained under this veteran sportsman while shooting for Dishoom starring Varun Dhawan and John Abraham. Currently, he is busy getting Mohinder Amarnath’s style right. Saqib said that they start training early in the morning at around 7.30 every day and Ranveer Singh makes sure to get his A-Game to this sesh every single day.

He said that Ranveer Singh does not leave his character even while prepping and is always leading from the front, like how it is expected of him. Ranveer also recently revealed that he is busy getting his bowling right to match upto Kapil Dev’s standards. He will also spend some time with Kapil himself before they start the actual shoot.

Ranveer has had three back to back hits in a row. Now, sky is the limit for him as he braces his super star status with élan. Ranveer also has Takht lined up starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

