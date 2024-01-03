Jheel Mehta, known for portraying the character of Sonu in the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently shared delightful news with her fans – she is now engaged! The actress, who started her journey on the show at the tender age of nine, announced the engagement on Instagram with a heartwarming video.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta gets engaged in dreamy rooftop proposal; watch

Jheel, who bid farewell to her acting career in 2013, revealed that her longtime boyfriend, Aditya, popped the question in a romantic rooftop proposal. In the video, friends can be seen leading a blindfolded Jheel to the surprise location where Aditya awaited her with the proposal. Overwhelmed with emotion, Jheel was visibly moved, shedding tears of joy as her boyfriend went down on one knee. After the heartfelt proposal, the celebration continued with a lively party, where Jheel, Aditya, and friends enjoyed the special moment. Sharing the video on Instagram, Jheel expressed her happiness with the caption, “Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal.”

Post her stint in acting, Jheel ventured into the beauty business, actively pursuing makeup artistry alongside her hairstyling expert mother. Despite leaving the small screen, she has stayed connected with her former co-stars and keeps her fans updated about her life on social media.

The engagement announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. Jheel Mehta's journey from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to this joyous engagement reflects the beautiful chapters of her life, and fans are excited to witness the next delightful moments in her journey.

