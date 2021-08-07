South Korean actors Esom and Kim Woo bin have been offered a drama where the on-screen couple may reunite after 10 years. They last appeared together in White Christmas in year 2011.

On August 5, reports stated that Esom and Kim Woo Bin were offered roles for Netflix's upcoming drama Delivery Knight. The official confirmation is yet to come from both the actor's representative agencies.

The drama is based on the webtoon of the same name. The story revolves around dystopian future in which pollution has become so severe that the only way to survive is to have everything delivered. The 31-year-old actress has been offered the role of Seol Ah, a soldier who is determined to become the Minister of National Defense in the future whereas Kim Woo Bin may be seen playing the role of legendary delivery Knight.

On the work front, Kim Woo Bin was last seen in Uncontrollably Fond opposite Bae Suzy in 2016 while Esom was recently featured in Taxi Driver this year with co-stars Lee Je Hoon and Pyo Ye Jin.

Also Read: SF9’s Rowoon and Park Eun Bin’s upcoming drama Yeonmo’s shoot halted amid fire accident

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.