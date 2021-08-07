It's been few weeks since businessman Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in a pornography racket case for allegedly uploading porn films on mobile applications. His bail has been rejected and he is currently in judicial custody. Actress Sherlyn Chopra was summoned by Property Cell in the same case and on August 7, 2021, she appeared before them to record her statement.

Post her recording, Sherlyn Chopra spoke to the media and said, “A few days back, the investigating officer of the property cell sent a summon, under section 160 CRPC. I appeared before the officers today and they asked me to share information about Armsprime media and everything related to Raj Kundra. I did what I asked to. I reached this morning at around 11: 30 am and the interrogation has been going on since then. They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production.”

“They also asked, ‘How were my relations with Raj Kundra’ and what about the other companies owned by him, do you have any information about them? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket. The property cell officers told me that this is not a vendetta against any person but we want to bust this pornography racket. So, I want to request everyone through your medium (media/news) that if anyone knows anything related to this racket, please come forward and share the information with the police,” she added.

She was spotted with documents in her hand and concluded, “I told them what happened with me including the dates and time. WhatsApp has a mention of everything, along with dates and timings. I showed them the WhatsApp chats, agreements, copies of the statements which I had submitted to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. I had lodged a complaint at Juhu police station against Raj Kundra in April 2021, they asked about the reason behind the complaint. I have shared all this information with them,” she concluded.

Sherlyn Chopra had earlier revealed she was the first person to record her statement to Maharashtra Cyber Cell. In a recorded video message, she said that Armsprime Media is the company that develops apps for the models. She said in Hindi, "For the past few days, several journalists have been trying to contact me to know my opinion about this matter. Let me tell you that the first person to record a statement with the Maharashtra cyber cell was me. When I was summoned by the Maharashtra cyber cell, I didn't go underground, or make statements like 'my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and the kids'."

