Despite changing studios, the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was stopped for a few days after Parth Samthaan tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor had tested negative for Coronavirus and is quarantining at home, once his quarantine is over, he will be joining the rest of the cast on set. As of now, Erica Fernandes is shooting for her scenes from home since three more people have tested positive on the set and she does not want to take the risk of exposing herself to the infection.

In her recent conversation with another portal, Erica revealed that she has donned multiple roles including that of the director, cameraman, actor, sound expert, and hair and makeup stylist. She tested negative for Coronavirus but it was still too early to test and has decided to wait for a few more days before she gets herself tested again. Erica has been shooting from home as a precautionary measure, too, she wants to wait for another 10 days to get herself tested and then return to the set. Since they were already on air, she decided to work from home.

Since Erica already has a YouTube channel, she has all the equipment with her, the only issue will be not having her co-actors in front of her so she has to imagine all their expressions.

