Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi has recently completed shooting for a special cameo appearance in Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming biographical drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, delves into the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, with Emraan Hashmi portraying the role of socialist political leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

A source close to the development told Peeping Moons, “It’s a small but significant role in the narrative, and Emraan has fully justified it with his performance. He filmed his part in Mumbai last year and was more than delighted to contribute to this story of freedom fighters. Emraan’s presence adds an extra layer of excitement to this film.”

The lead role is essayed by Sara Ali Khan, marking her debut in the biographical genre. Directed by Kannan Iyer from the script penned by Darab Farooqui, the film features a stellar cast including Sparsh Srivastava, Anand Tiwari, Benedict Garrett, Alexx O’Nell, and Abhay Verma.

The report also stated that the makers have strategically chosen International Women’s Day, March 8, to unveil the much-anticipated trailer.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Ae Watan Mere Watan is the first of five projects slated for release by Dharmatic Entertainment in 2024. Alongside the biographical drama, the studio has an impressive lineup including three new web series and the third season of the popular Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Interestingly, Emraan Hashmi has another Disney+Hotstar series, Showtime, which is slated for a premiere on March 8. The series, exploring the backstage dynamics and conflicts in Bollywood, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, and Rajeev Khandelwal.

