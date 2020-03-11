Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.03.2020 | 9:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ek Villain 2: After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria joins John Abraham – Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in September 2019, Bollywood Hungama reported that John Abraham was in talks for the sequel of the 2014 revenge saga, Ek Villain. In January 2020, it was confirmed that he will headline Ek Villain 2 alongside Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Disha Patani has been roped in to be paired opposite John. The makers have now found their second-leading lady in Tara Sutaria.

Ek Villain 2: After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria joins John Abraham - Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

Tara Sutaria, who is a trained Opera singer, will essay the role of a singer in Ek Villain 2. Her role is apparently in the space of Gone Girl. Mohit Suri is looking forward to the sessions with the actors. He is creating his own universe of villains and will explore the dark side of human behaviour. The second installment will be a face-off between two villains - John and Aditya.

Ek Villain 2 will go on the floor later this year and hit the screens on January 8, 2021.

ALSO READ: Ek Villain 2: Disha Patani joins John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer, film to release on January 8, 2021

More Pages: Ek Villain Sequel Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan says he wishes…

Akshay Kumar says coronavirus will have some…

Rohit Shetty says filmmakers are scared to…

Aayush Sharma signs Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid…

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes her Instagram…

Film school student alleges Kajol starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification