Thadam remake starring Sidharth Malhotra has found its leading lady in Mrunal Thakur. It was confirmed, a week ago, that Sidharth will essay a double role in the 2019 Tamil mystery thriller that will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Mrunal Thakur will be playing a police officer in the film and will be performing a lot of action. She recently wrapped up Aankh Micholi and has already allotted May and June dates for Thadam remake. The film will be directed by Vardhan Ketkar.

Mrunal Thakur already has two projects this year - Jersey remake starring Shahid Kapoor and Toofan with Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Thadam, that released in March last year, is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar. The film stars Arun Vijay in a double role along with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep in the lead roles. The murder of a young man named Akash creates confusion among a few cops when they find out that the one accused has a look-alike. The twists and turns with an unexpected climax really make the film interesting.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, Thadam remake will release on November 20, 2020.