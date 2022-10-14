Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, the Bollywood actress has been in the limelight. Just a few weeks back she And, today, on October 14, she launched her own line of maternity wear. Interestingly, now, the diva has opened up about the future plans for her first start-up Ed-a-Mamma.

Alia Bhatt intends to expand the Ed-a-Mamma business to UAE, and Europe in 2023

The Raazi actress revealed to PTI that Ed-a-Mamma is her first business venture, specialising in eco-friendly children's clothing at reasonable prices. “I would like to focus on expanding outside India and add more categories to the brand. We started with a kids wear brand and are launching maternity wear this year,” said the actress when asked about her plans for the next two-three years.

The Udta Punjab actress further added that she would like to expand more into the infant segment, and would like to even add more categories in and around the space of family care. The actress intends to take her fashion direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup Ed-a-Mamma to the United Arab Emirates and Europe.

Speaking more on the international business plans, the Darlings actress said “UAE is first on our list. Once that gets kicked off, I think by next year, we should be up and kicking in UAE and then kind of expand to Europe as well. Maybe, a year after that, focus on the rest of the world.”

Elaborating further on the growth of the company since its inception, the Gully Boy actress mentioned, “In the first two years, I did not associate my name with the brand to test if the product will sell on its own or not. In the last three months, our sales have gone up by 10 times. Now we are getting into retail. We have partnered with Lifestyle and Shoppers Stop. Our products will be available at 40 outlets by the end of this month.”

