Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.01.2020 | 9:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

ByMonica Yadav

Actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to the stage of Golden Globes in 2021 as the hosts. Amy Poehler announced onstage at NBCUniversal’s Television Critics Association press tour on January 11, 2020.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman, NBC Entertainment.

The comedy duo has starred in Saturday Night Live together followed by films like Mean Girls and Sisters. They earlier hosted Golden Globe Awards in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The 2020 Golden Globes was hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais. It was his fifth time as the host.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Zareen Khan set to make her TV debut with…

Varun Dhawan says the term boycott is a…

Prasoon Joshi led CBFC to implement new…

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his days of…

Rana Daggubati drops out of Bhuj: The Pride…

Nehha Pendse opens up about her husband…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification