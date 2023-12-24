As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki continues to make waves on the silver screen, its resonant narrative and compelling portrayal of the plight of illegal immigrants have garnered significant attention. Today, a special screening of the film is set to take place at none other than Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi, adding a touch of prestige and recognition to Rajkumar Hirani's creation.

Dunki, directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani, has struck a chord with audiences for its heartwarming story, impactful themes, and stellar ensemble cast. The film, presenting the struggles of illegal immigrants and their unwavering love for the nation, has been deemed a must-watch for audiences of all ages. The decision to host a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan underscored the film's relevance to contemporary issues and its potential to resonate with influential authorities.

The subject of Dunki, delving into the challenges faced by illegal immigrants and the conditions they encounter abroad, aligns with themes that resonate deeply with the parliamentary authorities. The film's relatability and thought-provoking content make it an ideal candidate for a screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India.

Dunki features a talented ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the film is a collaborative presentation by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. With a screenplay crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The film is currently playing in theaters, inviting audiences to experience its poignant storytelling and societal reflections.

