Veteran actress Tanuja, mother of Kajol, admitted to hospital: Reports

The 80-year-old actress was admitted to ICU at a Juhu hospital in Mumbai.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actress Tanuja, mother of actresses Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji, has been admitted to the hospital due to age-related issues. The 80-year-old actress was admitted to ICU at a Juhu hospital in Mumbai.

Veteran actress Tanuja, mother of Kajol, admitted to hospital: Reports

According to a report in PTI, a source revealed, “She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about.”

Tanuja, a seasoned actress in Bollywood, embarked on her acting journey in the 1960s. Renowned for her naturalistic performances, Tanuja effortlessly transitioned between lead and character roles. Tanuja made her acting debut with the Bengali film Balika Badhu in 1967. She made her Hindi film debut in the same year with Chhabili.

Her notable works include Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Jewel Thief. She won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in Paisa Ya Pyar (1969). The recipient of prestigious awards, including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, Tanuja's cinematic legacy extends beyond her family's illustrious lineage.

Meanwhile, Kajol has her next project with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan in Dharma Productions' Sarzameen. She also has Netflix's mystery thriller Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. She has reportedly signed Maa, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia.

ALSO READ: Kajol to star in her first horror project, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia: Report

