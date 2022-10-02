comscore

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 team offers a 50% discount on film tickets on October 2

Bollywood News

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on 18th November 2022.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam has immortalised 2nd & 3rd October. Everyone knows the trip Vijay Salgaonkar and his family took to Panjim on these dates and every year since the film's release we remember the family on these iconic dates.

To mark 2nd October this year, Drishyam 2 makers have come up with a first-of-its-kind association. Makers have tied up with multiple chains to offer a 50% discount for the release day (18th November) on booking tickets for Drishyam 2 on the cinema chain’s app. For the first time ever cinema chains will open advance booking for any film with a special offer like this.

Drishyam has an ardent following and the build-up for Drishyam 2 had already taken the anticipation to great heights. An offer like this will create immense excitement for the audience to witness the case re-open. Make sure you avail your special offer on 2nd October.

Viacom18 Studios Presents Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios present, Drishyam 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The original score and music are by Rockstar DSP (Devi Sri Prasad). Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on 18th November 2022.

ALSO READ: First Look: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta return as Salgaonkars in Drishyam 2; recall teaser to release on September 29

More Pages: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection

