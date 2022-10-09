Reports suggest that SRK is leaving no stone unturned for his son’s big debut and has roped in the Israeli filmmaker for web-series

Not too long ago, we had reported that the eldest born of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not keen on acting. However, son Aryan Khan wants very much to be a part of the entertainment industry but likes to stay behind the camera. While he has also undergone professional academic training in filmmaking, now for his debut web-series, Aryan is expected to take further training and it will be under an international filmmaker. Reports suggest that father-producer Shah Rukh Khan has roped in Fauda filmmaker Lior Riaz to train his son for his debut series which will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

As per a Pinkvilla report, a source revealed the details saying, "Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions’ web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction." Earlier reports also suggested that Aryan will collaborate with Bilal Siddiqui, who was the co-writer of Bard of Blood, for his debut web-series. The details of this show, including the casting, are currently being kept under wraps.

Speaking of Fauda, it is a 2015 Israeli TV drama developed by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff that focuses on Israel Defense Forces and tells the story of a commander in pursuit of an arch-terrorist known as ‘The Panther’. The show has been recreated in Hindi titled Tanav that is set against the backdrop of the turbulent atmosphere of Kashmir.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, while his elder son has paved way into direction, his daughter Suhana Khan will be making her debut as an actress in Zoya Akhtar’s multi starrer The Archies that also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

