As the release of Doctor G is around the corner, the makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana organised a special screening for real doctors.

As Junglee Pictures’ highly anticipated, Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah is nearing its release, the medical campus comedy-drama is in news for all the right reasons. Be it fun, quirky posters to the hilarious trailer, this entertainer has piqued huge curiosity and excitement amongst the audiences.

Doctor G makers organise a special screening for real doctors ahead of the release of the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

The movie showcases doctors and medical fraternity in a light-hearted way with universal humour and messaging. Thus, the makers had organised a special screening for the doctors in Mumbai over the weekend. Adding a dose of entertainment to their routine and stressful life, Junglee Pictures had kept a screening for over 50 real doctors along with their families.

The response and love from the doctors have been overwhelming as shown in the video shared by Junglee Pictures. The screening witnessed a packed house, with doctors laughing their hearts out and praising the stupendous performances of the cast and the hilarious yet sensitive narrative portrayed in the film.

One of the doctors is seen sharing that this movie “made her relive the residency days of her life but in a fun way”. Another male Gynaecologist while sharing his views on the film with Ayushmann Khurrana said “the way you have shown your experience of residency has actually happened with us as well.”

The movie has gotten a massive thumbs-up from the medical fraternity and their family. With the buzz around the trailer & new dialogue promos featuring Sheeba Chadha & Shefali Shah released recently, this Friday will be the most awaited one's for all the fans waiting to watch a comedy after a long time.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on 14th October.

