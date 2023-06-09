The veteran actors will be reuniting after seven years for a special cameo in the ongoing Colors’ show starring Samridhii Shukla and Farman Haider.

Colors show 'Saavi Ki Savaari' showcases the journey of Saavi (Samridhii Shukla) that is filled with obstacles as the viewers are constantly curious about the new twist in her and Nityam’s (Farman Haider) relationship. In the recent storyline, Nityam realizes that he’s in love with Saavi and plans to confess it. At this juncture, the show is set to introduce a new twist with the cameo of Ashok Lokhande and Neelu Waghela, who will be seen as an adorable elderly couple. The two actors were famous for their characters Bhabasa and Bhabo in the popular show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

Diya Aur Baati Hum pair, Bhabo and Bhabasa aka Neelu Waghela and Ashok Lokhande reunite for Saavi Ki Savaari

The episode will feature an interesting twist of fate wherein, Nityam and Saavi will spot the couple on a rainy day; and watching them enjoy the rain fills Nityam and Saavi with hope. Much to their delight, the elderly couple graciously shares the profound wisdom they learnt over the years they spent together. Inspired by their love and life experiences, Nityam will gather the courage to propose to Saavi.

Talking about the cameo in the show, Ashok Lokhande said, "Reuniting with Neelu Waghela after seven long years has been an absolute joy and honour. She is a phenomenal actor and a wonderful human being. We built our onscreen chemistry and timing over the years and that’s what the viewers appreciated about us. The audience remembers our reel jodi even today and I’m grateful for their love. I’m excited about teaming up with the cast and crew of Saavi Ki Savaari, and I hope it continues to win the hearts of the viewers.”

Thrilled about her cameo in the show, Neelu Waghela added, “It's been an absolute pleasure getting back together with Ashok Lokhande after a seven-year hiatus for Saavi Ki Savaari. He’s one of the most versatile actors I’ve worked with. Our previous collaboration holds a special place in my heart and joining him for this renowned show feels like a precious gift. Ashok ji's talent and professionalism never cease to amaze me. We share a camaraderie, and it translates to great on-screen chemistry. I'm overjoyed to be part of the Saavi Ki Savaari team and being surrounded by such creative energy fills me with gratitude.''

Saavi Ki Savaari airs from Monday to Sunday at 6:30 pm only on Colors.

