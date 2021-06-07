Bollywood Hungama

Disney confirms Emma Stone starrer Cruella sequel is in works

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Emma Stone starrer Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara, has already earned $48.5 million globally. The Cruella director and screenwriter are ready for a sequel.

Disney confirms Emma Stone starrer Cruella sequel is in works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

The feature film Cruella is about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

Disney’s Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan ) creates dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

Also Read: Emma Stone makes first red carpet appearance since giving birth, dons chic Louis Vuitton pantsuit at Cruella premiere

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

