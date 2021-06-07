Emma Stone starrer Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara, has already earned $48.5 million globally. The Cruella director and screenwriter are ready for a sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date. The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

The feature film Cruella is about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

Disney’s Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. It was produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt, and Kristin Burr, with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan ) creates dazzling and imaginative costumes, which take on a life of their own.

