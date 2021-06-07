Bollywood Hungama

“My daughter is fine & back home (from hospital),” Boney Kapoor clears the air

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There has been some speculation regarding the health of producer Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Anshula who was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai a few days ago.

But when I speak to him this afternoon, Boney set the record straight. “Anshula was in hospital for routine tests and a check-up. She’s in fine health and now back home. All those worried about her can stop stressing.”

The media glare at Anshula’s routine hospitalization was aggravated for a reason. Explains Boney, “You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers’ presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it’s all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood.”

Also Read: “I have gone through a lot, and will get through this as well”, says Boney Kapoor about the loss incurred due to setback with Maidaan

