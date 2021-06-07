There has been some speculation regarding the health of producer Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Anshula who was admitted to the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai a few days ago.

But when I speak to him this afternoon, Boney set the record straight. “Anshula was in hospital for routine tests and a check-up. She’s in fine health and now back home. All those worried about her can stop stressing.”

The media glare at Anshula’s routine hospitalization was aggravated for a reason. Explains Boney, “You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers’ presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it’s all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood.”

