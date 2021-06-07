The veteran actor Tarla Joshi, popularly known as Badi Beeji from the sitcom series Ek Hazaron Mein Mein Meri Behna Hai, passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest.

Recently, Nia Sharma took to Instagram and shared the news of her demise with her fans. Nia, who played the character of Maanvi in the show, shared a few pictures with Tarla on Instagram and expressed her grief. Nia looked back to happy times with the late actor and wrote, "Taraji you will be always our beeji"

In another story Nia wrote, the actor wrote, "RIP Badi Beeji you will be missed..".

Apart from Nia Sharma, other cast actors, including Kushal Tandon, Krystle Dsouza paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

Anju Mahendroo was the first actor to share the news about Tarla Joshi's death publicly and considered the late actor as her mother figure. On the demise, Anju tweeted "The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace ????????."

The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji ( Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace ???? — anju mahendroo (@anjumahendroo) June 5, 2021

On the professional front, Tarla Joshi was popularly known for her characters in the shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandin. The actor was also part of the Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya, and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye.

