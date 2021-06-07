Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.06.2021 | 4:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Tarla Doshi passes away; Nia Sharma, Krystle D’souza express grief

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The veteran actor Tarla Joshi, popularly known as Badi Beeji from the sitcom series Ek Hazaron Mein Mein Meri Behna Hai, passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest.

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Tarla Doshi passes away; Nia Sharma, Krystle D'souza express grief

Recently, Nia Sharma took to Instagram and shared the news of her demise with her fans. Nia, who played the character of Maanvi in the show, shared a few pictures with Tarla on Instagram and expressed her grief. Nia looked back to happy times with the late actor and wrote, "Taraji you will be always our beeji"

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Tarla Doshi passes away; Nia Sharma, Krystle D'souza express grief

In another story Nia wrote, the actor wrote, "RIP Badi Beeji you will be missed..".

Apart from Nia Sharma, other cast actors, including Kushal Tandon, Krystle Dsouza paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress Tarla Doshi passes away; Nia Sharma, Krystle D'souza express grief

Anju Mahendroo was the first actor to share the news about Tarla Joshi's death publicly and considered the late actor as her mother figure. On the demise, Anju tweeted "The whole team of EHMMBH is mourning the death of Tarlaji (Badi Dadi) who left us early morning due to a heart attack…. Will miss you Baa… Rest in eternal peace ????????."

On the professional front, Tarla Joshi was popularly known for her characters in the shows Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Bandin. The actor was also part of the Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya, and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, Bhumi Pednekar…

SCOOP: Yami Gautam joins Akshay Kumar and…

Scam 1992 gets singular honour of being the…

Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan to team…

Akshay Kumar and three other prominent…

Kirti Kulhari starrer Shaadisthan to explore…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification