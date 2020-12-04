Actor Rahul Roy who recently suffered a brain stroke while shooting in extreme weather conditions in Kargil is currently in recovery. The actor is admitted in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. He had to be airlifted to Mumbai from Srinagar after his health worsened.

Updating his health situation, his friend and director Nitin Kumar Gupta said that the actor might require a stent to prevent future attacks. He said that the doctors will go ahead with the stent procedure once the actor is stable. Nitin in an interview with tabloid said that he is covering the medical expenses of the actor as he is currently not in a state to operate his own account. The director also asked people if they are willing to help out financially, the actor will compensate once he recovers.

Talking about rumours of Rahul being unconscious, Nitin said that he is in constant touch with the medical staff and Rahul's twin Rohit. Nitin was informed by Rohit that Rahul's physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well and he is conscious.

Nitin further said that the doctors said a stent is required in the middle cerebral artery to prevent cerebrovascular events in the future. The procedure is an expensive one. While Nitin said that he can handle the expense for now, he said that it will be easier to help Rahul if anyone would like to extend financial help.

