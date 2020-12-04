In the mid of November, director Raj Mehta commenced the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani as the fresh new pair who play husband and wife. Actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play Varun’s parents. Popular Youtuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli will make her Bollywood debut with this film. The schedule is month-long after which the actors are set to return to Mumbai.

But, now we hear that actors Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and director Raj Mehta have tested positive for COVID-19. Though they were tested before they left Mumbai, the sets have had proper checks up and now it has been found that the two of them have the novel coronavirus. More details are awaited. The shooting has now been halted.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being produced under Dharma Productions. It is set for 2021 release.

