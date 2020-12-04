On Friday, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) sent a legal notice to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweets against farmers and activists who are currently protesting the farm laws passed by the central government. The committee's president said that they have sought an unconditional apology for her tweets.

The committee also demanded that she delete tweets that have been perceived derogatory towards the farmers and activists. "We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers' protests as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers' protest," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of DSGMC, said in a tweet.

A few days ago, the actress shared a tweet claiming that Shaheen Bagh dadi (grandmother) was in attendance during Farmers’ Protests at the Punjab – Delhi border. She also tweeted that the dadi was “available for Rs. 100”. That claim was false and she later deleted the post. However, an advocate from Punjab's Zirakpur area sent a legal notice to the actress demanding an apology for a tweet in which she made a false claim of identifying an old woman at the farmers' protest as the Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi. Ranaut also got into a war of words on Twitter over her tweet with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday.

