Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to shoot in Kanpur

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were clearly the breakout stars of 2017. The duo had individual successes with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Toilet– Ek Prem Katha and together they gave a sleeper hit with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Now, they will be reuniting in Dinesh Vijan’s Bala.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to head to Kanpur for a month-long schedule. The duo has been appreciated for their chemistry in their previous films. With the third one, the audience is expecting a hattrick of hits. With that being said, the pair will be heading to Kanpur on May 25 for the schedule. It will be a month-long shoot.

Bala revolves around a guy who is balding prematurely and a dusky girl who is grappling with her own complexes brought on by her complexion. “Through their journey, the film impresses on the fact that most of us are usually attracted to outward beauty and don’t go beyond that to understand the real person. That’s one of the reasons so many relationships are falling apart today!” said Dinesh.

