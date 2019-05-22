Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.05.2019 | 10:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to shoot in Kanpur

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were clearly the breakout stars of 2017. The duo had individual successes with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Toilet– Ek Prem Katha and together they gave a sleeper hit with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Now, they will be reuniting in Dinesh Vijan’s Bala.

Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to shoot in Kanpur

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are all set to head to Kanpur for a month-long schedule. The duo has been appreciated for their chemistry in their previous films. With the third one, the audience is expecting a hattrick of hits. With that being said, the pair will be heading to Kanpur on May 25 for the schedule. It will be a month-long shoot.

Bala revolves around a guy who is balding prematurely and a dusky girl who is grappling with her own complexes brought on by her complexion. “Through their journey, the film impresses on the fact that most of us are usually attracted to outward beauty and don’t go beyond that to understand the real person. That’s one of the reasons so many relationships are falling apart today!” said Dinesh.

ALSO READ: Dinesh Vijan presents Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in quirky rom-com Bala

More Pages: Bala Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Student Of The Year 2 actress Ananya Panday…

EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday becomes the new…

Ananya Panday teaches a funny trick to AbRam…

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar…

EXCLUSIVE: What’s brewing with the Khans?…

BREAKING! “Karan Johar was kind enough to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification