Diljit Dosanjh, the multifaceted Punjabi actor and singer, has officially announced the third part of his beloved horror-comedy franchise, Sardaar Ji. Titled simply Sardaarji 3, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

The exciting news was revealed by Dosanjh himself on his Instagram page. A captivating poster featuring a blurred, monochromatic image of Dosanjh with his back to the camera, accompanied by a voice-over dialogue exchange, has already piqued the interest of fans. The caption simply reads: "SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing Worldwide 27th June 2025." While details about the plot, cast (besides Dosanjh), and director for Sardaarji 3 remain under wraps, the announcement has certainly generated significant buzz.

Produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios along with Story Time Productions, Sardaarji 3 marks the next chapter in a franchise that has entertained audiences since 2015. The first film, aptly named Sardaar Ji, introduced us to Jaggi, a ghost hunter played by Dosanjh. Actresses Mandy Takhar and Neeru Bajwa also starred in the movie.

Building on the success of the original, a sequel titled Sardaar Ji 2 hit theatres in 2016. This time, Dosanjh took on a triple role, showcasing his acting versatility. Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa joined the cast, and both films were directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

Dosanjh is currently riding high on the success of his latest release, Jatt & Juliet 3, which released in June 2024. Co-starring Neeru Bajwa once again, the romantic comedy has already crossed the impressive milestone of Rs. 100 crore at the global box office.

This past year has been particularly fruitful for Dosanjh. He not only delivered a critically acclaimed performance in Imtiaz Ali's biographical musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, but also impressed audiences in the multi-starrer Crew, alongside Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

