“It’s been a very happy divorce,” Rao said during an interview with Faye D’Souza and added, “I feel relationships need to be redefined from time to time because we change as human beings as we grow. We need different things and this (divorce) is what I felt would make me happy and has made me very happy, honestly.”

She said, “Before Aamir, I was single for a very long time. I really enjoyed my independence. I was lonely, but now I have Azad (her son), so I tend not to be lonely. I think loneliness is the only thing that most people are a bit worried about when they get divorced or lose a partner. I haven’t felt lonely at all. In fact, I am supported by both families, his family and mine. So, actually, it has been only good stuff. It’s been a very happy divorce.”

However, Kiran said that terminating their 15-year marriage wasn't easy for any of them. The Laapataa Ladies director stated that the Bollywood actor "took a while to get there emotionally and mentally. “Rao further expressed that she knew that she would survive the divorce because she wanted “independent, individual time to myself and my life.”

Kiran Rao continued by stating that, while she and Aamir had split ways, they do not require a document to describe their relationship. She said, “There’s a lot of love, lot of respect, there’s a lot of shared history, shared laughs, shared ideology, there’s lots of things that we look for in each other. So, I didn’t want to lose that. When I was secure enough to say, ‘Yeah, we don’t need the paper to say that we are married but we know what we mean to each other’… This is a partnership which will stand the test of time despite the divorce.”

