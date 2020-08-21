Bollywood Hungama

Arjun Bijlani suffers a ligament tear on his Goa vacation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Bijlani is currently in Goa with his family and friends for a much-needed vacation after the lockdown was partially lifted. The actor was slated to return soon but has suffered a ligament tear and has been advised 6 weeks of bed rest. With his return slated soon, the actor spoke to another portal about his injury in detail and explained how he suffered it.

Arjun Bijlani suffers a ligament tear on his Goa vacation

Since he is in goa and the beaches get mossy during the monsoon, Arjun Bijlani said that his foot slipped and it got stuck between two rocks that led to the injury. He suffered the injury on August 18 and has been prepping for his return after which he will maintain the bed rest. He has referred to an orthopedic specialist and his leg is a bad condition. Arjun Bijlani took to his social media to share his condition with his fans.

Arjun Bijlani suffers a ligament tear on his Goa vacation

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani has not announced his next project so far.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani celebrates his 7th wedding anniversary with wife Neha Swami and shares an aww-dorable video

