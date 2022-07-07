R. Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & Khushalii Kumar’s suspense drama Dhokha - Round D Corner gets a release date of 23rd September 2022. Directed by Kookie Gulati, this thriller marks the debut of Khushalii Kumar.

Dhokha - Round D Corner is a multi-perspective pacy film that will have you on the edge of your seats. Based on a day in the life of an urban couple, the suspense drama takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns to showcase a grey shade of each character. One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati

