Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday took to social media to reveal that he has taken the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. The actor also encouraged people to get the dose and mask up.

Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, humble request please take the booster dose.” In the video, he was seen taking the shot with a help of a nurse. He says, “Booster le raha hun booster. Sabko lena chhaiye (I am taking the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. Everyone should take it).”

He further says, “Dard bhi nahi hua mujhe (It is not painful at all).” He adds, “Mask lagana chhaiye (People should also wear masks).” Dharmendra tells the nurse, “God bless you” and “jeeti raho (Live a long life).” He also thanked the doctors.

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

Previously, Dharmendra had posted a video of himself getting the Covid-19 vaccination. In a video, he said, “Tweet karte karte josh aa gaya aur main nikal gaya vaccination lene (I got enthusiastic while tweeting and got myself vaccinated). It’s definitely not a show off but to inspire you all. Friends, please take care.”

In recent times, celebrities including John Abraham, Prem Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Vir Das, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor among others have tested positive for COVID-19.

