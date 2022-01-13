comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.01.2022 | 8:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Dharmendra takes COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, urges everyone to mask up in a video

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Wednesday took to social media to reveal that he has taken the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. The actor also encouraged people to get the dose and mask up.

Dharmendra takes COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, urges everyone to mask up in a video

Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, “Friends, humble request please take the booster dose.” In the video, he was seen taking the shot with a help of a nurse. He says, “Booster le raha hun booster. Sabko lena chhaiye (I am taking the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. Everyone should take it).”

He further says, “Dard bhi nahi hua mujhe (It is not painful at all).” He adds, “Mask lagana chhaiye (People should also wear masks).” Dharmendra tells the nurse, “God bless you” and “jeeti raho (Live a long life).” He also thanked the doctors.

Previously, Dharmendra had posted a video of himself getting the Covid-19 vaccination. In a video, he said, “Tweet karte karte josh aa gaya aur main nikal gaya vaccination lene (I got enthusiastic while tweeting and got myself vaccinated). It’s definitely not a show off but to inspire you all. Friends, please take care.”

In recent times, celebrities including John Abraham, Prem Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Vir Das, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Arjun Kapoor among others have tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Dharmendra reacts as Twitter user digs out beedi ad featuring him, Hema Malini: ‘Bina pooche koi bhi…’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sandeepa Dhar turns 'Apsara' for B Praak and…

Shreya Ghoshal is all set to release her…

ONEUS’ Leedo and Xion to take time off due…

Kim Kardashian gets sued by cryptocurrency…

Priyamani roped in as brand ambassador of…

Kanye West's advisor reveals the rapper is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification