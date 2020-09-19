Bollywood Hungama

Namish Taneja isolates himself at home after his parents and cousins test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The number of cases of Coronavirus have been on an all-time rise in the country and a lot of celebrities, despite maintaining strict social distancing rules have also been affected along with those that have no other option but to stay out to earn a square meal. Recently, Namish Taneja took to his Instagram to inform his fans that he has been quarantining at home after his parents along with his cousin brother and sister tested positive for Coronavirus.

Namish Taneja isolates himself at home after his parents and cousins test positive for COVID-19

He wrote, “Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) has been tested positive for Corona Virus. My COVID-19 report is negative and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support, please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones???? Love and light -Namish Taneja”.

Take a look at his post.

Thankfully Namish Taneja’s reports have been negative. Wishing his family a speedy recovery.

