Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.08.2020 | 3:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Delhi HC disposes plea seeking deletion or modification of scenes in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On Friday, the Delhi High Court disposed a plea seeking directions to the producers of the recently released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to modify or delete few scenes and dialogues.

Delhi HC disposes plea seeking deletion or modification of scenes in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

The plea alleged that the film portrays the Indian Air Force (IAF) in poor light in order to glorify the lead character. The film is inspired by the life of the former Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. “Some scenes and dialogues in the movie are factually incorrect, misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture to glorify the screen character of the former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. Several male officers have been projected as misogynists to suit the film's false narrative," said the plea by NGO Justice For Rights Foundation.

The plea sought directions to the producers Dharma Films and Netflix India to delete or modify certain scenes. The gender discrimination which has been portrayed in the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is incorrect, false and misleading. Over and above, it is not factually corroborated,” the plea read.

The petitioner pointed out that the IAF has the largest number of women officers serving actively.

ALSO READ: IAF Instructor questions accuracy of the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl 

More Pages: Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Box Office Collection , Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Four key…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Mahesh…

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passes…

Aditya Chopra to unveil YRF Museum as a part…

Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas to roll in…

Sonu Sood offers to arrange travel for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification