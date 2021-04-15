Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.04.2021 | 11:38 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Delhi Crime: Sudhanshu Saria begins scripting Season 3 of the Netflix show

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

While Season 2 of the highly acclaimed Delhi Crime franchise on Netflix awaits telecast, the globally lauded show has already gone into Season 3. Sudhanshu Saria the writer-director of the acclaimed film LOEV has been brought in as one of the writers for Season 3 of Delhi
Crime.

Delhi Crime: Sudhanshu Saria begins scripting Season 3 of the Netflix show

An actor from the series told me, “We’ve shot and completed Season 2 of Delhi Crime. Season 3 is now being written. It will go into production in couple of months.” The hardhitting outstanding first season of Delhi Crime dealt with the brutal gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya. The second and third seasons of Delhi Crime are also based on real-life crimes, though they may not be sourced out of Delhi.

Is the second season of Delhi Crime being held back by Netflix to clean out the more controversial visuals and dialogues?

“Not at all,” a Delhi Crime actor tells me. “The new government guidelines on what we can’t show are not applicable to our show. We are not going into religion and politics. Crime is fine.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Oscars 2021: Bong Joon Ho, Joaquin Phoenix,…

Salman Khan to unveil the cover of Kabir…

Sonu Nigam’s memoir to be published later…

Kabir Bedi’s autobiography to release in…

Sushmita Sen hikes fee after Aarya? To be…

Govinda’s autobiography to be a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification