Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.07.2020 | 10:24 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Deepika Padukone charges Rs. 20 cr to feature in the Prabhas starrer; becomes the highest paid actress

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

It’s not been easy getting Deepika Padukone on board for the new Prabhas starrer to be produced by Priyanka Dutta. According to sources in the know, Deepika put up a “very strong resistance”. But the producers were keen to have her on board and they made her an offer she couldn’t resist.

Deepika Padukone charges Rs. 20 cr to feature in the Prabhas starrer; becomes the highest paid actress

“Apparently Deepika these days, asks for a remuneration on a par with what the leading man of a film gets. She rightly feels she has earned herself a place of gender equality in her profession,” a source in the know informs.

Though she couldn’t be given a fee to equal Prabhas (he is paid close to Rs. 50 crores) Deepika, according to sources, is being paid close to Rs. 20 crores which makes her the highest paid actress in the history of Indian cinema.

Interestingly the role of the female protagonist in the Prabhas starrer was not “all that substantial” to begin with. It is now being modified according to Deepika Padukone’s star status and remuneration.

Also Read: IT’S OFFICIAL: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to star together in Nag Ashwin’s directorial

More Pages: Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rajeev Masand…

Rajeev Sen to debut as Rohit Vardhan in…

Anupam Kher’s mother and other family…

Two Instagram users booked for sending…

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya director Rajat Mukherjee…

Migrant worker airlifted by Sonu Sood names…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification