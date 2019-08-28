Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra made her debut in the year 2011 with the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl as supporting actor. Since then, the actress has dominantly been a part of rom-coms. However, she is soon going to break the pattern with the films, Girl on the Train and the Saina Nehwal biopic. Girl On The Train is a thriller and Parineeti’s first attempt in the genre.

Having completed nearly a decade in the industry, the actor feels that every film is a gamble and a risk. In an interview, the Ishaqzaade actress said that there is no safe film and that audience is king. As an actor, Parineeti wants to take more risks and do roles that she has not done before.

In both her films Girl On The Train and Saina Nehwal biopic, the actress plays the titular character. Talking about shouldering such responsibility the actress said that she has not thought about that aspect as it may put too much pressure and hamper her performance.

While several movie actors are taking up projects on the web, Parineeti Chopra said that she is currently focusing on movies. However, Chopra said that she is a greedy actress and will take up if anything good comes along in the webspace.

