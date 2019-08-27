Bollywood Hungama

Karan Deol reveals what it was like to be directed in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas by his father Sunny Deol

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few weeks ago, Sunny Deol opened up about how he felt directing his son Karan Deol in the upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Well, now talking from the other side, Karan, who is making his debut, reflected on how lucky he was to be directed by his father and what it was like.

Talking about the same, Karan Deol revealed that he couldn’t wish for a better filmmaker than his father to launch him in Bollywood. If that was all, Karan also revealed that initially he was shy and felt awkward to enact the scenes but eventually he relented and surrendered to the scene and let the emotions flow.

Later going on to talk about shooting intimate scenes in front of his dad, Karan stated that like the other scenes he surrendered himself to the script and let it flow. Eventually on seeing the scenes that were shot, Karan revealed that they were beautifully shot and well executed.

As for the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd. The film is slated to release worldwide on September 20, 2019.

