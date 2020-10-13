Bollywood Hungama

Debina Bonnerjee tests negative for COVID-19, takes to her social media to announce

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few days ago, both Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor couple had immediately quarantined themselves at home and were following the guidelines given by the medical experts. With the numbers on a constant rise, contracting the virus has become very common despite all the precautions being maintained by the actors.

Debina Bonnerjee took to her social media to announce that she is now COVID-19 free and has completely recovered. The fans had started sending good wishes and prayers as soon as the news broke out about Gurmeet and Debina contracting the virus. Debina wrote, “Thankuuuuu all for your prayers.????????????????????????”

Thankuuuuu all for your prayers. ????????????????????????

Debina Bonnerjee’s fans are surely going to heave a sigh of relief after this piece of news.

