Last Updated 13.10.2020 | 3:19 PM IST

Sonu Sood launches an initiative to support IAS aspirants on his mother’s 13th death anniversary

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the lockdown started actor Sonu Sood has been actively helping people in distress. What started out with helping migrant labourers reach their hometown during the lockdown has now extended to the actor helping every person seeking genuine help. Now, the actor has come up with an initiative to help IAS aspirants fulfil their dreams.

Sonu Sood launches initiative to support IAS aspirants on his mother’s 13th death anniversary

On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media and announced that he will support IAS aspirants to reach their goals through a scholarship. “October 13; 13 years since My Mother passed. She left behind a legacy of Education. On her anniversary today, I pledge to support IAS aspirants reach their goals thru Prof Saroj Sood Scholarships. Seeking blessings Miss u maa," he wrote making the announcement.


Sonu Sood had launched this scholarship a month ago to help underprivileged students. Talking to a daily, Sood had said that he has seen the plight of the underprivileged who have been struggling to provide for their children's education. He said that he has tied up with universities across the country to offer scholarships under the name of his mother Professor Saroj Sood. The actor's mother used to teach in Moga free of cost and had asked him to take her work forward.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood honoured with SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme

