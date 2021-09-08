Social media has many uses in today's world. From interacting with fans to conducting informative videos to connecting people from across the globe, social media is a tool today that has been explored the most in the field of communication. There are actors who have made use of this tool and one such stunning face is Debina Bonnerjee. The actor is a huge social media influencer in her own right and her Youtube, Instagram and Facebook pages have several viral and trending videos to her credit. However, what is most impressive is that she has used social media for philanthropic purposes. She came up with a unique initiative to help people with small labels, designers, etc to extend support to the fashion industry. Not only this, Debina used her Instagram to help people with hospital beds, medicines and help families who had lost loved ones to the deadly pandemic.

Therefore, it is only natural to hear that Debina Bonnerjee was bestowed with the "Social Media Influencer" Award at the 27th Sol Lions Gold Award 2021 that was given to her by the honorable Governor of Maharashtra -Bhagat Singh Koshyari, an event that took place on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan. The star-studded event was attended by army officials, dignitaries, and noted celebrities from the film industry.

Speaking on the same, Debina said that, "I thank everyone for giving me this honour. Most importantly, I thank my social media family who have always been there for me and this one is for them. Your followers are your family and I am blessed to have so many of them across the globe who are always ready to help. I thank the prestigious jury for giving me this award."

