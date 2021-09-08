Singer Britney Spears seems to be getting one step closer to the liberation she's long asked for. On Tuesday afternoon, Jamie Spears has filed a petition to terminate his daughter's conservatorship, freeing Britney from her father’s control.

On Tuesday evening, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Entertainment Weekly in a statement, “This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as complete vindication, having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement."

Spears' father has retained control over her personal life, career, and finances since the arrangement's inception in 2008. As per NBC News, the new court filing states, "The conservatorship has helped Ms. Spears get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed. Ms. Spears is now outspoken in her frustration with the level of control imposed by a conservatorship, and has pleaded with this Court to 'let her have her life back.'"

Amid heightened media scrutiny and with #FreeBritney protesters chanting outside the courthouse, on June 23, Britney Spears addressed Judge Brenda Penny herself in a hearing for her case, in the testimony claiming that she's been abused, exploited, isolated, and improperly medicated under the conservatorship, and expressed the explicit wish for the arrangement to end saying, “I just want my life back.” On Aug. 12, Jamie filed documents stating he would be "willing to step down" from his role "when the time is right," following the same he has now filed to completely terminate the arrangement.

Spears' father has long maintained that he is looking out for his daughter's best interests, though activists for the #FreeBritney movement have often questioned whether his control over her has amounted to exploitation.

Spears' attorney added in his statement that Spears has repeatedly asked for her father to be removed from his position, and in her June 23 testimony, the singer requested to punish and put in jail whoever has been involved in the conservatorship and her management adding, “To the extent, Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue. “The case's next court date is set for Sept. 29.

