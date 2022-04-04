James Bond star Daniel Craig is one of the many members of the Broadway production of Macbeth to have tested positive for Covid-19, following which performances of the show have been cancelled through April 7.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, show cancellations were initially limited to a matinee and evening performance on April 2, which was announced on the production’s Twitter account. It was also confirmed that all tickets would be refunded at the original point of purchase, which will now also apply to performances through April 7. In a statement from the production's official Twitter account, Craig's positive result and the subsequent cancellations of the play were revealed less than two hours before its Saturday matinee performance.

“Today's matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon,” the shared statement read. “We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase.”

Macbeth began previews on March 29 and will officially open on April 28 for a 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre, New York. This adaptation of the classic Shakespearean drama is helmed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold. Daniel Craig stars opposite Oscar-nominee Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut. Macbeth is Craig's first role since ending his time as Bond, whom he has portrayed across five movies over 14 years. The English actor has previously starred in two Broadway plays, 2009’s A Steady Rain and 2013 revival of Betrayal.

The cast of the classic Shakespearan drama also includes Phillip James Brannon, Grantham Coleman, Asia Kate Dillon, Maria Dizzia, Amber Gray, Emeka Guindo, Paul Lazar, Bobbi MacKenzie, Michael Patrick Thornton and Danny Wolohan. The ensemble is rounded out by Che Ayende, Eboni Flowers and Peter Smith, with Stevie Ray Dallimore serving as the standby for Craig. The show is produced by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo.

