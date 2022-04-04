comscore

Prime Video announces the world premiere of its first legal drama Guilty Minds

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Prime Video today announced its first-ever legal drama, Guilty Minds, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar (Mirzapur) and Varun Mitra (Jalebi, Tejas) in the lead. Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm, dealing with all shades of grey.

The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, Pranay Pachauri, Deepak Kalra, and Chitrangada Satrupa in pivotal roles and features guest appearances from actors such as Karishma Tanna, Shakti Kapoor, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

This courtroom drama, where intriguing cases are fought by lawyers whose ideologies clash, is produced by Karan Grover and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the Amazon Original Series from April 22, 2022.

