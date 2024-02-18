Reports reveal that Suhani had a rash about two months ago, which later resulted in excess fluid being accumulated in her lungs.

The news of the demise of the young Suhani Bhatnagar sent shock waves across the Indian film industry on Saturday. On February 17, after news reports were abuzz about the demise of the teenage star, the reason for this remained mystery. Now, her parents have thrown light on the sudden death of their 19-year-old daughter and revealed that she was suffering dermatomyositis, a rare disease which affected one out of millions in the world.

For the unversed, the Faridabad-based Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on February 7. However, her condition worsened which eventually led to her demise, revealed reports. In an interaction with ANI, Suhani’s father Sumit Bhatnagar mentioned that it all started with her developing rash-kind of issues on her skin, which was later diagnosed to be dermatomyositis. But her lungs started failing which eventually led to her demise.

“She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was allergy and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad but it couldn't be diagnosed. When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid," he told.

Suhani Bhatnagar catapulted to fame with her debut sports biopic Dangal based on Mahavir Phogat and his daughters, featuring Aamir Khan as Mahavir, Sakshi Tanwar as his wife, Fatima Sana Shaikh as their daughter Geeta Phogat, and Sanya Malhotra as Babita Phogat. Suhani played the younger version of Babita whereas Zaira Wasim played the younger Geeta.

Suhani, however, took a break from acting to complete her studies and was not taking up any acting projects. Her demise left the entire team of Dangal shocked, and Nitesh Tiwari, Aamir Khan Productions and even the real-life sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat shared their condolences to the Bhatnagar family.

