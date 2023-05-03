Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming crime-drama series Dahaad. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar as executive producers, Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. Prime members across 240+ countries and territories will be able to stream the series starting May 12.

Dahaad trailer out: Sonakshi Sinha leads the suspenseful hunt for a serial killer in Amazon Prime Video show, watch

Dahaad’s riveting trailer unveils the fierce tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances set off an investigative hunt as they race against time, piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

“Dahaad has a compelling narrative and finely detailed characters. It is remarkably well-written and impeccably executed. The exceptional performance by the cast makes the tension in the show palpable and dynamic ensuring that our viewers are absorbed till the very end. We are incredibly excited as it adds yet another chapter in our extended association with the team at Excel and Tiger Baby,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, but it is also the first-ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival. Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid but has the potential to become a role model for the generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video,” said Sonakshi Sinha.

“Dahaad is a gritty-and-gripping shot of adrenaline in a way that is nothing short of special,” shared Vijay Varma. “It is also the most challenging-yet-rewarding character I have played. Anand is a simple teacher, a family man who spends his weekends teaching underprivileged kids. But there is more to him than meets the eye, and that is where the mystery lies,” he added further.

He continued, “Reema and Zoya are some of the finest filmmakers of our time, and with Dahaad, they’ve taken it a notch higher. I’m thrilled to be associated with this series and to reunite with Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby and Prime Video. After seeing the positive response at Berlinale, I’m looking forward to how viewers react to it, both in India and overseas.”

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Zoya Akhtar & team Dahaad strike a pose on the red carpet of Berlin International Film Festival 2023, see pics



BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.